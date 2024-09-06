Kitchener comic book store starts a new run after 35 years in business
The owner of the Lookin' For Heroes comic book store is celebrating 35 years in business.
John Brenner opened Lookin’ For Heroes in Kitchener, a name suggested by his mother, on Sept. 5, 1989.
“I always hoped that it would be something that I would do for the rest of my life. And it's turned out that way,” Brenner said.
An avid comic collector, Brenner started selling comics from his large personal collection in 1979. Realizing he could turn his passion into a career, Brenner went on to open the store ten years later. The store moved units at one time but has always been along Ontario St.
John Brenner sits inside the original Lookin' For Heroes store in Kitchener in 1989.
Brenner said business has been consistent over the years, but they’ve had to adapt to what’s popular in the industry. He said the growth of the city has also resulted in a growth in customers.
“We've become more of a bookstore. We used to be kind of a specialty shop that there was a community of people that were into comics. Now it's a lot more mainstream. So we see just everybody and the graphic novel has become a big part of the store,” John Brenner said.
Now Brenner is looking to turn the page and is passing the business on to his son Jacob.
“If I can get a photo locking up the door in 35 years, I'll be more than happy to,” Jacob Brenner, a manager at Lookin’ For Heroes said.
The store is about a year and a half older than Jacob, so it’s always been in his life. He started earning an allowance working at the store when he was just 10-years-old, but said he knew it was his future.
Owner John Brenner and son Jacob Brenner stand inside the Lookin' For Heroes store in Kitchener on Sept. 6, 2024. (Colton Wien/CTV News)
“[I] tried some other stuff, wanted to try auto co-ops and stuff like that. But I always knew this was kind of going to bring me back,” Jacob Brenner said.
“I get to talk about Batman and hockey all day. So it's pretty great. The people that come in here are awesome,” Jacob said.
The Brenners say unlike other industries that have transitioned to mainly online sales, comic fans prefer to visit a physical store. Loyal customers often just want to talk comics or flush out their pull list by requesting certain titles be brought in. Customers like Dave Monteith try to come into the shop about once a month.
“Well, for the comics. I've been coming here since about 1989,” Monteith said.
Other employees don't seem eager to leave either. Alex Phillips is in charge of inventory and some marketing at the store. He started at the store in high school, helped out through college, and ultimately pursued a different career. But when the stores long time manager Duane Messner passed away last year, Phillips came back to help.
“I basically quit my other job to do this because it's just something that I've loved for years. And initially I was just coming in to help out. And then once I was here, I was like, ‘Man, I really missed this,’” Phillips said.
Phillips said he loves the industry, but it’s the interactions with customers that make his day.
“Every day I wake up looking forward to coming in and just dealing with people,” Phillips said.
Now with a strong team for the future, John knows his store is in good hands.
“When you have a store, you’re here seven days a week, you're always doing this. So I'm having the opportunity now to kind of ease back and let these guys have fun with this place, because I have for 35 years,” Brenner said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Pakistani citizen arrested in Canada, charged with plotting terrorist attack in New York
A Pakistani citizen who resided in Canada has been charged with plotting a terrorist attack at a Jewish centre in New York City.
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick dies after collapsing outside Winnipeg courthouse
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has died after collapsing outside of the Manitoba courthouse Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources.
Woman who was denied a liver transplant, after review highlighted alcohol use, has died
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
Montreal man given $664 fine for tying dog to parking meter while grabbing a croissant
A Montreal man who tied his dog to a parking meter while he entered a bakery is now facing a hefty fine for breaking a law he had no idea existed.
Selena Gomez is a billionaire
Selena Gomez can now add becoming a billionaire to her long list of achievements.
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
Molson Coors ends diversity, equity and inclusion policies, moves to 'broader view'
Brewing company Molson Coors says it is dropping its diversity, equity and inclusion policies and taking a 'broader view' in which all employees know they are welcome.
An American woman accused of killing 2 of her children fights extradition in a London court
An American woman accused of killing her two youngest children in Colorado last December told her 11-year-old daughter who survived the attack that God made her do it, a prosecutor said in a London court.
Canadian tied to alleged Russian influencer op received thousands in fees: U.S.
YouTube says the channels of a far-right Canadian influencer have been removed after U.S. officials alleged the company she co-founded received US$760,000 in fees and commissions as part of an alleged Russian ploy to dupe right-wing influencers into sowing division among Americans.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.