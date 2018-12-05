Featured
Police seek help to ID people in connection to Waterloo shooting
Police were looking to identify four people in connection to a shooting in uptown Waterloo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 12:04PM EST
Police are still looking to identify four people in connection to a shooting outside Starlight Social Club in Waterloo.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Sept. 29.
An altercation inside the club allegedly continued outside, which is when two men were shot.
They both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
On Dec. 5, the Waterloo Regional Police Service took to Twitter for public assistance.
In the tweet, police called the incident “a targeted shooting.”
Anyone who was able to help police identify four people seen in the area was asked to contact police.
Looking to identify & speak to these males in connection to a targeted shooting that took place around 2 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2018 on King St., near Dupont St., in Waterloo. Two males received non-life-threatening injuries. Call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 2232.