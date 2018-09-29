Featured
Police investigating shooting near Waterloo nightclub
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after two men were shot near Starlight Social Club in Waterloo Saturday.
Police say they were called to King and Dupont Streets around 2 a.m. after an altercation broke out inside an establishment.
Officers say the altercation continued outside where two men were shot.
Both men suffered non-life threatening injuries.
King Street North between Princess and Dupont was closed for several hours while investigators were on scene. All roads in the area are now re-opened, but investigators will remain in the area for majority of the day Saturday.
Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.
Looking to identify these males in connection to an early morning shooting on King Street, near Dupont Street, in Waterloo. Two males received non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or @WaterlooCrime. pic.twitter.com/BsVaJ6PrM5— Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) September 29, 2018