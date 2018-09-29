

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after two men were shot near Starlight Social Club in Waterloo Saturday.

Police say they were called to King and Dupont Streets around 2 a.m. after an altercation broke out inside an establishment.

Officers say the altercation continued outside where two men were shot.

Both men suffered non-life threatening injuries.

King Street North between Princess and Dupont was closed for several hours while investigators were on scene. All roads in the area are now re-opened, but investigators will remain in the area for majority of the day Saturday.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.