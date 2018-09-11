

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police are searching for two suspects after a delivery driver was assaulted in Guelph Monday.

Police say they were called to the area of Dublin Street and Kent Street around 12 p.m. for a report of an assault.

They say a delivery driver was assaulted by two unknown people and received medical attention.

His injuries are not believed to be serious.

Police are now searching for two men.

One man is described as white, between 16-17-years-old, with short hair, wearing a plan white t-shirt, cargo style shorts, white running shoes, a Toronto Blue Jays baseball hat, and he was carrying a backpack.

The second man is described as black, between 18-19-years-old, muscular build, short hair, wearing blue jeans, a grey t-shirt, black runners, and a black baseball cap with a yellow brim.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.