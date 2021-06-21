Advertisement
Police searching for suspect after convenience store robbery in Cambridge
Published Monday, June 21, 2021 6:59PM EDT
CAMBRIDGE -- Police are investigating a Sunday morning robbery at a convenience store near Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard in Cambridge.
Waterloo regional police say the incident occurred Sunday around 3:50 a.m. when a suspect entered the store brandishing a knife and demanding cash from an employee.
The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area, according to a Monday release.
No one was hurt as a result of the incident.
Police are still searching for the suspect, who is described as a white male in his 20s with a thin build and last seen wearing all black clothing and black and white gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
