KITCHENER -- Police in Guelph are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a bank in the city.

The incident happened on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at an unnamed bank located on Stone Road West.

Police say a man entered the bank, pulled out a gun and demanded cash. The bank employees complied and no one was injured.

The man is described as white, between 5’6” to 5’9”, with a medium build and between 30 to 40 years old.

At the time police say he was wearing dark clothing and carrying a dark coloured back pack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.