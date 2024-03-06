Police searching for people involved in Kitchener shooting

Waterloo regional police are looking for multiple people involved in a shooting in the Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener.

Officers were on scene Tuesday night after gunshots were reported in the area.

In a social media post put out just before 10:30 p.m., police say investigators determined shots were fired in the parking lot of a business. In an update Wednesday morning, police say businesses in the area sustained "moderate property damage."

They say one male victim was hurt, but left the area. Investigators do not know how he was injured or how serious his injuries are.

Police say they are looking for multiple people who may have been involved in the shooting.

They are also looking for a white Dodge Durango.