KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police searching for people involved in Kitchener shooting

    Share

    Waterloo regional police are looking for multiple people involved in a shooting in the Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener.

    Officers were on scene Tuesday night after gunshots were reported in the area.

    In a social media post put out just before 10:30 p.m., police say investigators determined shots were fired in the parking lot of a business. In an update Wednesday morning, police say businesses in the area sustained "moderate property damage."

    They say one male victim was hurt, but left the area. Investigators do not know how he was injured or how serious his injuries are.

    Police say they are looking for multiple people who may have been involved in the shooting.

    They are also looking for a white Dodge Durango.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope

    The James Webb Space Telescope since becoming operational in 2022 has uncovered numerous surprises about what things were like in the universe's early stages. We now can add one more - observations of a galaxy that was already "dead" when the universe was only five per cent of its current age.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News