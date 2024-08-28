KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police searching for missing Kitchener senior

    Waterloo Regional Police Service released this image of a missing senior, known as David, from Kitchener.
    Waterloo Regional Police are asking for help locating a missing senior from Kitchener.

    Police said 78-year-old David is missing from the Belmont Avenue West area.

    He is a 5’8” white man with an average build. He is bald with a grey and white beard and glasses.

    Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

