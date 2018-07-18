Featured
Police searching for man after pharmacy robbed
The suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old and wearing a Toronto Blue Jays hat.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 10:47AM EDT
Regional police responded to a reported robbery on July 10 at a pharmacy on Courtland Avenue East in Kitchener.
Police say a suspect approached an employee and said he had a weapon, then demanded narcotics.
He is described as white, 20-30 years old, and was wearing a Toronto Blue Jays ball cap, denim shorts, a dark brown golf shirt, sunglasses and running shoes.
The suspect fled the scene and was last seen walking towards Shelley Drive.
Police are asking anyone with information to call police.