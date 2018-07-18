

CTV Kitchener





Regional police responded to a reported robbery on July 10 at a pharmacy on Courtland Avenue East in Kitchener.

Police say a suspect approached an employee and said he had a weapon, then demanded narcotics.

He is described as white, 20-30 years old, and was wearing a Toronto Blue Jays ball cap, denim shorts, a dark brown golf shirt, sunglasses and running shoes.

The suspect fled the scene and was last seen walking towards Shelley Drive.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police.