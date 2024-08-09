Police say no risk to public safety as they search for two armed suspects

A youth was sprayed with a noxious substance on Friday, setting off a search for two armed people.

Waterloo Regional Police put out an alert just before 5 p.m. to warn of an increased police presence in the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard.

They initially said one person had been taken to hospital and they were looking for two others who were “reportedly carrying a machete and a golf club.”

By 6:30 p.m., an update from police stated that “all parties have been identified” but not yet arrested.

They added that there was no risk to public safety.