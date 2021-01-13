KITCHENER -- Regional police have released a video and audio from 911 calls as they continue to investigate a shooting in downtown Kitchener over the summer.

It happened on June 7 at about 2 a.m. near the corner of Charles Street East and Cedar Street South. That's where two people got into a dispute that ended with shots being fired.

Video from a nearby LRT stop shows two people run out of a home and fall onto Charles Street. Several police cruisers then arrive.

"I just got the shock of my life," said one 911 caller. "It sounded really loud, like gunshots."

One man suffered a gunshot wound in the incident. The suspect was described as a Black male with a thin build and short black hair.

In a news release, police said that several people were seen fleeing a residence in the area at the time of the shooting.

Several 911 callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area around that time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.