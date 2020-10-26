KITCHENER -- One person has been arrested after a man was reportedly robbed of his vehicle in Waterloo.

Regional police first received a report of the incident at Holbeach Crescent around 9:30 p.m.on Sunday.

They say two males approached the victim, showed a handgun, and stole personal items, including the victim’s vehicle.

In a tweet sent later on Monday morning, police said that the suspects had rammed the victim's vehicle with a black SUV before stealing it at gunpoint.

On Wednesday, police released information on the route they believe the suspects took in the robbery in an appeal for dash cam footage.

Continuing to investigate a gunpoint vehicle robbery that occurred on October 25, 2020, around Holbeach Crescent in Waterloo.



Looking for dash cam video along the following route, which is believed to have been travelled by the suspects.



For more: https://t.co/VDu7SlpLpL. pic.twitter.com/sCLZvR3hTY — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 28, 2020

The map shows the suspects travelling up University Avenue East to King Street North, then heading to Lexington Road, Dearborn Boulevard and eventually reaching Holbeach Crescent.

The stolen vehicle was found by police shortly after and a 26-year-old man was arrested, according to officials.

The suspect is facing charges including dangerous operation of vehicle, robbery with a firearm, and impaired driving.

Police are still looking for the other person involved.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact police.