Police release photos in Kitchener weapon investigation

Police are looking to track down a suspect who allegedly brandished a knife inside a Kitchener business.

On Monday, Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) released photos of a person they say investigators are hoping to identify and speak with in connection to the incident.

Officers responded to a business in the area of Highland Road West and Westmount Road West around 9 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a man with a weapon.

According to WRPS, an unknown man brandished a knife towards two employees while inside a business and made threats towards them. There were no physical injuries reported.

The suspect left the business and was last seen fleeing the area on a dark colour mountain bike towards Belmont Avenue, police said in a media release.

The man is described as white, approximately 30 years old, 5-foot-8, with a thin build, brown facial hair and a buzz cut. Police report he was seen wearing a black jacket with a white inner hoodie, a grey shirt, black jogging pants and black running shoes with white soles.