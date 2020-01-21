KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service has released a photo of a transport truck that may have been involved in a hit-and-run in Kitchener.

It happened on Jan. 10 at around 2:35 p.m., near Gateway Park Drive and Sportsworld Drive.

A pedestrian in a wheelchair was crossing at the crosswalk when police say the transport truck hit them.

The pedestrian, a 63-year-old woman from Cambridge, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they're looking to identify and talk to the driver, who's described as a male around 25 years old. Officials say he was wearing a purple turban at the time of the crash.

The vehicle in question was last seen on Sportsworld Drive heading toward Maple Grove Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.