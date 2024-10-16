KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police release new images as part of Cambridge group robbery investigation

    Waterloo Regional Police Service released a series of images as part of a robbery investigation in Cambridge. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) Waterloo Regional Police Service released a series of images as part of a robbery investigation in Cambridge. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Waterloo Regional Police have released multiple new images as they try to identify the suspects involved in a group armed robbery.

    Officers were called to the Fischer Mills Road area of Cambridge on Monday after two men, 21 and 22, were approached by a group of five to seven male suspects between the ages of 14 and 20.

    Investigators were told the suspects carried bats, a knife and a taser. They took the victims’ jewellery, cell phones and other personal property.

    No one was hurt.

    Investigators believe it was a targeted incident.

