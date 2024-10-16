Police release new images as part of Cambridge group robbery investigation
Waterloo Regional Police have released multiple new images as they try to identify the suspects involved in a group armed robbery.
Officers were called to the Fischer Mills Road area of Cambridge on Monday after two men, 21 and 22, were approached by a group of five to seven male suspects between the ages of 14 and 20.
Investigators were told the suspects carried bats, a knife and a taser. They took the victims’ jewellery, cell phones and other personal property.
No one was hurt.
Investigators believe it was a targeted incident.
