Police release new images as part of Cambridge group robbery investigation

Waterloo Regional Police have released multiple new images as they try to identify the suspects involved in a group armed robbery.

Officers were called to the Fischer Mills Road area of Cambridge on Monday after two men, 21 and 22, were approached by a group of five to seven male suspects between the ages of 14 and 20.

Investigators were told the suspects carried bats, a knife and a taser. They took the victims’ jewellery, cell phones and other personal property.

No one was hurt.

Investigators believe it was a targeted incident.