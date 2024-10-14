Pair robbed by multiple armed suspects in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery in the Fischer Mills Road area of Cambridge involving five to seven suspects.

Police said two male victims, aged 21 and 22, were approached by a group of male suspects between the ages of 14 and 20 on Monday around 5 a.m.

Investigators said the suspects carried bats, a knife and a taser. They took several things from the victims including cell phones and jewelry.

No one was hurt and police believe it was a targeted incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399.