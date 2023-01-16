Police release new details from December shooting in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have released two new details in a Kitchener shooting from December which left damage to a residence window and door from bullets.

On Monday, police said investigators believe the shooting occurred between 12:45 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Dec. 29 in the Thaler and Kinzie Avenues area in Kitchener.

Police initially said it was believed the gunshots rang out between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Police said they now believe a white-coloured sedan may have been involved.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of this incident, and investigators believe it was targeted, according to police.

On Dec. 29 around 10 a.m., a townhouse complex in the area could be seen cordoned off with police tape. Several cruisers and a forensics unit were on-scene, and investigators were door-knocking in the area.