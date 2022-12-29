Kitchener door, window damaged by gunshots: police

Waterloo regional police say no injuries have been reported after a shooting in the area of Thaler and Kinzie avenues in Kitchener.

According to police, it's believed the shots rang out sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

As of 10 a.m., a townhouse complex in the area could be seen cordoned off with police tape. Several cruisers and a forensics unit were on-scene, and investigators were door knocking in the area.

Police say officers determined the window and door of a residence had been damaged by bullets.

An increased police presence is expected in the area through Thursday as officers canvass the neighbourhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

According to police, the gunshots fired Thursday mark the region's 24th shooting incident so far this year. Injuries were reported in at least seven of those incidents.