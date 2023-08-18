Police release images, video as investigation into six Kitchener-Waterloo break-ins continues
Regional police have released photos and video footage in connection to six break-ins across Kitchener-Waterloo.
Police say a suspect broke into six businesses between Sunday and Monday.
The businesses were at Glasgow Street and Victoria Street North in Kitchener, and Union Street, King Street North, and Peppler Street in Waterloo.
On Thursday, police released three images, a video, and asked for the public’s help identifying a person in connection to the incidents.
They also encouraged businesses to keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity or people.
Police are investigating six break-and-enters at businesses in Kitchener and Waterloo.— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 18, 2023
More: https://t.co/QR8rp9lNqx.
Investigators would like to identify the individual pictured in connection to these incidents.
Call police or @WaterlooCrime with info.
Occ: 23-232703 (911) pic.twitter.com/NxFQtg1hMZ
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kelowna declares state of emergency, evacuation orders issued as wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake overnight
The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing more evacuations as spot fires ignite in the city.
BREAKING | Remaining residents in Yellowknife urged to get out as sprinklers, fire guards set up
Officials in the Northwest Territories are urging thousands of residents remaining in its capital to leave by noon today before a nearby wildfire could cut off access.
BREAKING | British nurse guilty of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 6 others, in neonatal ward
A neonatal nurse in a British hospital was found guilty Friday of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others.
Is an 'infinity mortgage' really infinite? Experts say probably not, but it's not good
Canadians with variable-rate fixed-payment mortgages are seeing their amortization periods stretch to infinity amid high interest rates. Experts explain what's causing this and what the downstream effects could be for borrowers, default rates and the economy.
Smoke from Northwest Territories fires likely to spread to eastern Canada this weekend
Fires burning in the Northwest Territories have prompted special air quality statements and is likely to impact more Canadians over the coming days. Here's where smoke pollution could be heaviest.
From postponed weddings to shuttered restaurants: how Yellowknife residents are facing evacuation
Residents all throughout Yellowknife were scrambling on Thursday to fireproof their properties, pack their belongings and prepare for the unknown in the days and weeks ahead due to the phased evacuation order that was triggered the night before by wildfires spreading in the region.
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge Thursday to put off until 2026 a trial in Washington on charges that the former president plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
NEW | Movie reviews: 'Strays' is a deeply silly movie that fully embraces its extreme side
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Strays,' 'Blue Beetle,' 'The Monkey King' and 'Back on the Strip.'
Hurricane Hilary grows off Mexico and could reach California as a very rare tropical storm
Hurricane Hilary grew rapidly to Category 4 strength off Mexico's Pacific coast on Friday and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years, causing "significant and rare impacts" including extensive flooding.
London
-
'Magic mushrooms' seized in St. Thomas
Just over $70,000 of magic mushroom products has been seized and one person has been charged following the use of a search warrant at ‘Fun Guyz’ on Talbot Street in St. Thomas.
-
Damian Warner a medal hopeful at World Athletics Championships
Damian Warner finally gets his shot at redemption.
-
Gas line ruptured following collision, driver charged
The London Fire Department said emergency crews are on scene of a two-vehicle collision at Byron Avenue and Wharncliffe Road.
Windsor
-
Minister of Long-Term Care to visit Windsor-Essex
Ontario's minister of long-term care will make a couple of stops in the Windsor-Essex region Friday.
-
Nothing but sunshine and heat for the next several days
Just a few cloudy periods appear in the forecast, other than that it's all sunshine and heat.
-
Fatal fire under investigation on Pillette Road
The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal apartment fire in east Windsor.
Barrie
-
Canada-wide warrant issued by R.O.P.E. Squad for missing federal offender
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender who breached his statutory release orders.
-
OPP seeks possibly armed suspect after shooting critically injures man in Tay Township
Ontario police are hoping to track down a suspect, who may be armed, following a shooting in Tay Township that left one person in critical condition Thursday afternoon.
-
Firefighters battle basement blaze in Adjala-Tosorontio
Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions rallied together Thursday evening to fight a fire in an Adjala-Tosorontio basement.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario university graduate shocked to buy car with rolled back odometer
An Ontario woman who recently graduated from medical school says she was shocked to discover a car she bought on Facebook Marketplace had a rolled back odometer.
-
Northern Ont. parents track down son, 9, taken by Brampton man
A 35-year-old man from southern Ontario was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie and charged after allegedly luring and abducting a northern Ontario child.
-
New murals pop up in Sudbury ahead of weekend festival
Five muralists from across North America are in Greater Sudbury painting new murals ahead of the upcoming Up Here Festival.
Ottawa
-
O-Train resumes two-track service after emergency track adjustments
Ottawa's light-rail transit system is running full service between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations on two tracks, after emergency repairs were conducted for "further track adjustments" on the restraining rail on the eastern section of the track.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 18-20
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
Toronto
-
The CNE opens today. Here's what to expect
This year’s Canadian National Exhibition (or 'CNE,' as it’s known amongst Torontonians) opens Friday.
-
Driver charged after woman, 2 children critically injured in Brampton crash
The driver of an alleged stolen pickup truck who fled the scene after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton earlier this month that left a woman and her two children seriously injured has been arrested.
-
Ontario university graduate shocked to buy car with rolled back odometer
An Ontario woman who recently graduated from medical school says she was shocked to discover a car she bought on Facebook Marketplace had a rolled back odometer.
Montreal
-
Good Samaritan rescues boaters stranded in Lachine Rapids
Two stranded boaters were rescued by a good samaritan Thursday night after they were trapped in the rocks at the Lachine Rapids in southwest Montreal.
-
Smoke from Northwest Territories fires likely to spread to eastern Canada this weekend
Fires burning in the Northwest Territories have prompted special air quality statements and is likely to impact more Canadians over the coming days. Here's where smoke pollution could be heaviest.
-
Search for missing Montreal man who took jet-ski to St. Lawrence River
A search operation is underway Friday in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que. for a man who went missing after taking his personal watercraft onto the St. Lawrence River.
Atlantic
-
In wake of N.S. flooding tragedy, a mother and father press for better preparedness
Almost one month after the deaths of four people during Nova Scotia's historic flooding in late July, the parents of one of the victims are still asking for answers.
-
Tent cities persist two years after Halifax homeless encampment teardown
Two years after a downtown Halifax homeless encampment was razed and a largely peaceful protest took a rough turn, the clash is still fresh in the minds of many.
-
Monument honours N.S. mass shooting victim’s career in corrections
A replica of a prison watch tower has been constructed inside Dorchester Penitentiary honouring Sean McLeod, a correctional officer killed at his home during the Nova Scotia mass shooting in April 2020.
Winnipeg
-
Both sides returning to bargaining table in Liquor Mart strike
Both sides are heading back to the bargaining table in an attempt to reach a deal in the Liquor Mart strike.
-
High-rise apartment fire sends two to hospital in Winnipeg
A fire at an Osborne Village high-rise apartment building kept the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) busy Thursday evening.
-
'We are here with you': Tax employee union marches in support of landfill search
More voices are joining the increasing calls to search the Prairie Green Landfill for the bodies of two Indigenous women believed to be buried there.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Remaining residents in Yellowknife urged to get out as sprinklers, fire guards set up
Officials in the Northwest Territories are urging thousands of residents remaining in its capital to leave by noon today before a nearby wildfire could cut off access.
-
Shelter-in-place order for Cochrane's Sunset neighbourhood lifted
The RCMP says there is no longer any risk to the public.
-
Low water and high temperatures threaten fish and other wetland species
The long, hot summer and exceptionally low water levels have combined to leave some Alberta rivers dry or so warm that trout and other aquatic species are struggling to survive.
Edmonton
-
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Highway 16 east of Edmonton
Part of eastbound Highway 16 in Strathcona County was closed early Friday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
-
'I'm glad I was able to get out early': 27,000 people forced to flee because of N.W.T. wildfires, many heading to Alberta
A phased evacuation order was issued Wednesday evening for Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, as a result of wildfires.
-
Tre Ford leads Edmonton Elks past Ticats 24-10 for first win of CFL season
Playing at Tim Hortons Field agrees with Tre Ford.
Vancouver
-
Kelowna declares state of emergency, evacuation orders issued as wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake overnight
The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing more evacuations as spot fires ignite in the city.
-
Wildfire in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon triggers evacuations, local state of emergency
Dozens of properties have been evacuated due to a wildfire burning in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon, which has also closed a stretch of Highway 1 and prompted a local state of emergency.
-
Evacuation order issued for 3 mobile home parks near Keremeos, B.C.
Three motorhome parks along Highway 3 in the B.C. Interior have been ordered to evacuate because of a nearby wildfire.