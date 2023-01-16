Police release image in connection to Kitchener theft

Regional police have released an image in connection to a theft from a vehicle in Kitchener.

Police say the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Fairway Road and Wilson Avenue.

A male allegedly got into a parked vehicle and stole personal property.

Investigators are asking the public's help to identify the person in the image in connection to the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.