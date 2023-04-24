Police on scene for report of shooting in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say officers are on scene in Kitchener for a report of a shooting.

In a tweet just before 4 p.m., police said officers are in the area of Brybeck Crescent and Westmount Road for a report of a shooting incident.

Police said no injuries were reported or if they're looking for a suspect.

Around six marked police cruisers could be seen, including one canine unit.

Police tape was visible marking off part of an apartment building parking lot.

Access to the building did not appear to be affected.

Police said more information will be provided when available.

Police cruisers are seen at 187 Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener on April 24, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

This story will be updated.