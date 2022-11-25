Male taken into police custody after reports of someone barricaded inside Kitchener home

Waterloo regional police say a male has been taken into custody after officers responded to reports of someone barricaded inside a Kitchener home.

In a tweet posted at 5:12 p.m., police said officers were on-scene in the area of Cedar Street South and Charles Street East.

At 5:58 p.m., police said a male had been taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.