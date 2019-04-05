Featured
Police make arrest in connection to Cambridge shooting
A home on Can-Amera Parkway and Franklin Boulevard where at least one shot was allegedly fired is seen here. April 3, 2019.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 8:53AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Cambridge early Wednesday morning.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home on Can-Amera Parkway and Franklin Boulevard.
Police say at least one shot was fired in the incident, but when they arrived there was no victim.
According to a press release, though, police do believe there was a man who sustained injuries and was seen fleeing the area.
On Thursday police executed a search warrant at an address on Cowan Boulevard. During the search police recovered a firearm, ammunition, and a quantity of suspected drugs and currency.
As a result, a 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to the initial incident.
It was previously reported police were searching for six suspects; it is unknown at this time if the man is one of them.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing and further arrests are anticipated.