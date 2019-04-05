

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Cambridge early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home on Can-Amera Parkway and Franklin Boulevard.

Police say at least one shot was fired in the incident, but when they arrived there was no victim.

According to a press release, though, police do believe there was a man who sustained injuries and was seen fleeing the area.

On Thursday police executed a search warrant at an address on Cowan Boulevard. During the search police recovered a firearm, ammunition, and a quantity of suspected drugs and currency.

As a result, a 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to the initial incident.

It was previously reported police were searching for six suspects; it is unknown at this time if the man is one of them.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and further arrests are anticipated.