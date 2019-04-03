

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking to speak to a number of people after an incident in Cambridge early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the incident at a home on Can-Amera Parkway and Franklin Boulevard.

At least one shot was fired in the incident, but when police arrived there was no victim. According to a press release, though, police do believe there was a man who sustained injuries and was seen fleeing the area. They want to speak to him to determine the extent of his injuries.

He is described as white and wearing a plaid jacket and blue jeans. Police would also like to speak with the woman he was seen with, who is described as white, in her 20s with blonde hair. She was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Investigators are also seeking four men who left the scene in a white rental van. They are described as follows:

White, wearing a black coat

Black, wearing a black coat and grey pants

Black, wearing a dark coat and dark pants

There was no description given of the fourth person.

Police say they believe the incident was targeted and that there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

A previous version of this article indicated that police were looking for seven people. Later, police clarified that one of the people they described was the person believed to be the victim of the shooting, meaning that they were looking for a total of six people.