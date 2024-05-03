KITCHENER
    • Kitchener woman wins $100,000

    Sandra Companion holds a large novelty cheque after winning $100,000 in OLG's Instant Crossword Tripler. (Submitted: OLG) Sandra Companion holds a large novelty cheque after winning $100,000 in OLG's Instant Crossword Tripler. (Submitted: OLG)
    A woman from Kitchener is planning a trip to the beach after winning the $100,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Tripler.

    Sandra Companion said she has been a regular lottery player for decades but was overwhelmed by her big win.

    “I’ve experienced every emotion from shock, happiness, excitement to panic! I had to make sure to keep the ticket safe!”

    She plans to set some of her winnings aside and use the rest to travel and enjoy some beach time.

    The winning ticket was bought at Hasty Market on Ontario Street in Kitchener.

