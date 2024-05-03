Guelph staff recommend against creating structured encampment

Guelph city staff are recommending against a temporary structured encampment in the city.

Staff looked into the idea after Mayor Cam Guthrie used his strong mayor powers to direct them to do the report.

According to the staff report, homelessness and housing stability services are the responsibility of the County of Wellington and not the city. The report said creating a temporary structured encampment site is outside the scope of the City of Guelph’s mandated municipal services.

The report adds no money is allocated within the 2024-2027 multi-year budget for something like this, and there is no grant funding available from other levels of government.

According to the report, the up-front cost for 50 modular units would be approximately $2.5 million, or around $50,000 per unit. Ongoing operating costs would range between $40,000 to $50,000 per unit or about $2 million to $2.5 million annually per year for 50 units.

The report said staff reviewed all city-owned and controlled properties. Parks were considered the largest and most suitable areas for this use. Staff looked at four parks located within 600 metres of the downtown core. Parking lots were not considered at this time. The report said the council-approved Park Plan defines parks as primarily for human enjoyment, recreation and connection to nature. Staff said conversion of the parks, even for a short time, would cause misalignment with this definition and would impact a wide variety of park users.

If council directs staff to explore parks again, a public engagement process would happen to identify the potential park locations and seek community feedback.

In March the city called on private landowners who might be interested in donating land for a period of no less than three years. Staff determined there were no suitable submissions from that process.

Infrastructure Ontario reviewed its lands in Guelph as well, and determined there was no suitable site in the city.

Staff also determined additional wraparound services would be needed for a temporary structured encampment and fundraising for it could take away from other housing fundraising campaigns.

About 30 people using the Stepping Stone shelter support program were surveyed about their thoughts. The report said roughly 50 per cent of respondents were open to moving into a temporary structured encampment site. The majority said the site should take a low-barrier approach to guests, pets and substance use.

The report adds the provincial budget allocated an additional $152 million over the next three years towards various supportive housing initiatives. Staff said that will enable many transitional and supportive housing units to be opened.

Mayor Cam Guthrie posted the report to social media, asking for residents to share their thoughts. The report still needs to be discussed by city council before any decision about a temporary structured encampment is made.

More to come.