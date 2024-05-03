Pedestrian seriously hurt, driver at large following Waterloo crash

Waterloo regional police are looking for a driver involved in a crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to Northfield Drive and Havelock Drive in Waterloo around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A 60-year-old man from Waterloo had to be taken to an out-of-region hospital for their serious injuries.

Police say the driver of a white sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, didn't stay on scene and was last seen heading east on Northfield.

Anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.