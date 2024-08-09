Police looking for two people 'reportedly carrying a machete and a golf club'

Officials are warning of an increased police presence in Cambridge neighbourhood.

Waterloo Regional Police say they’re responding to a weapons incident in the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard.

According to a post on their social media page, one person was sprayed with a noxious substance.

Police confirmed that the youth has been transported to hospital.

It goes on to say that officers are looking for two people “reportedly carrying a machete and a golf club.”

More to come.