    Police looking for two people 'reportedly carrying a machete and a golf club'

    (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Officials are warning of an increased police presence in Cambridge neighbourhood.

    Waterloo Regional Police say they’re responding to a weapons incident in the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard.

    According to a post on their social media page, one person was sprayed with a noxious substance.

    Police confirmed that the youth has been transported to hospital.

    It goes on to say that officers are looking for two people “reportedly carrying a machete and a golf club.”

    More to come.

