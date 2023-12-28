Police looking for driver who hit pedestrian then took off

Police are appealing for dash cam footage and information after an early morning hit-and-run in Cambridge.

It happened near the intersection of Saginaw Parkway and Franklin Boulevard around 5:50 a.m. Thursday.

Waterloo regional police say a 27-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle that did not remain on scene.

She was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured van or pickup truck.

The intersection was closed for around three hours but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.