KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police looking for driver who hit pedestrian then took off

    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)

    Police are appealing for dash cam footage and information after an early morning hit-and-run in Cambridge.

    It happened near the intersection of Saginaw Parkway and Franklin Boulevard around 5:50 a.m. Thursday.

    Waterloo regional police say a 27-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle that did not remain on scene.

    She was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured van or pickup truck.

    The intersection was closed for around three hours but has since reopened.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News