Police investigating suspicious fire in Woolwich
Waterloo regional police have released a video of an individual they want to speak to in connection to a suspicious fire in Woolwich Township.
Police said on Nov. 27, just after 2:30 a.m., an unknown man was at an office building located on Arthur Street South.
“Through investigation, police determined that the fire was set intentionally,” police said in a news release.
The video, which appears to be from a surveillance camera, shows an individual with material on fire approaching a building.
The person then throws the flaming material against the building and leaves.
As the fire grows, what appears to be the same individual returns to stomp on the flames and kick the flaming material away from the building, leaving a trail of embers.
