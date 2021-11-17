Police investigating several vehicle break-ins in North Dumfries

North Dumfries -

Waterloo regional police are investigating several reports of vehicle break-ins in North Dumfries Township.

Police say the thefts happened sometime overnight on Nov. 13, in the areas of Northumberland Street and Nith River Way. Personal property was stolen along with cash and electronics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.

