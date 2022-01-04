Police investigating robbery at Kitchener business

Police are looking for witnesses following a report of a robbery at a business in Kitchener on Tuesday evening.

Officials tweeted about the robbery in the Laurentian Hills Plaza area on Westmount Road around 7:35 p.m. The tweet said two males were seen fleeing from the store on foot.

An updated tweet around 8:15 p.m. said the investigation is ongoing and there will be an increased police presence in the area.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.