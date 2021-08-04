Advertisement
Police investigating reports of male looking into apartment window in Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021 4:17PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 4, 2021 4:17PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
Share:
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating after reports of a male looking into an apartment building window in Kitchener on Sunday night.
Police say they received reports yesterday about a suspicious individual seen looking into the window of an apartment building in the area of Courtland Ave. East and Walton Ave. around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday.
The suspect is described as a male wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie, black jacket and dark, baggy clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.