KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating after reports of a male looking into an apartment building window in Kitchener on Sunday night.

Police say they received reports yesterday about a suspicious individual seen looking into the window of an apartment building in the area of Courtland Ave. East and Walton Ave. around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie, black jacket and dark, baggy clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.