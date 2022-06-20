Police investigating phone threat to Kitchener school

Police investigating phone threat to Kitchener school

St. Anne Catholic Elementary School on East Avenue in Kitchener. (Jan. 21, 2022) St. Anne Catholic Elementary School on East Avenue in Kitchener. (Jan. 21, 2022)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver