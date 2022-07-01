Police investigating pellet gun incident in Breslau
Police investigating pellet gun incident in Breslau
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a pellet gun incident that left one person injured in Breslau.
Officers were called to Woolwich Street South and Fountain Street North, around 7 p.m. Thursday, for a report of a person who had been shot by pellet guns.
The victim had minor injuries.
Police said in a press release that the suspects are "unknown at this time."
They're asking anyone with information to call them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
Celebrations, protests planned for Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people converged on downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday, while police and city officials braced for possible protests against COVID-19 restrictions.
In Canada Day message, Trudeau says Canadian flag represents promise of a better life
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country’s values, including respect, hope and kindness, in his official Canada Day message.
'Not going to happen in our lifetime': First-time homebuyers share their struggles with purchasing a home
A recent survey shows nearly 50 per cent of Canadians who rent expect to do so forever. As rising interest and inflation rates contribute to a sense of pessimism among first-time homebuyers in Canada, some are sharing their struggles with purchasing their first house.
Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine's Odesa region
Russian missile attacks on residential areas killed at least 21 people early Friday near the Ukrainian port of Odesa, authorities reported, a day after the withdrawal of Moscow's forces from an island in the Black Sea seemed to ease the threat to the city.
Four people arrested at National War Memorial in Ottawa as Canada Day celebrations begin
Police officers in cruisers, on foot patrol and on bicycles are patrolling the Parliamentary Precinct, the ByWard Market and the so-called 'motor vehicle control zone,' as the city prepares for Canada's 155th birthday celebrations and possible protests.
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'
The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 presidential run mount after latest testimony
Stunning new revelations about former U.S. president Donald Trump's fight to overturn the 2020 election have exposed growing political vulnerabilities just as he eyes another presidential bid.
Trial for WNBA star Brittney Griner opens in Russian court
American basketball star Brittney Griner went on trial Friday, 4 1/2 months after her arrest on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for a Russian team, in a case that unfolded amid tense relations between Moscow and Washington.
London
-
'We're here to honour survivors:' Turtle Island Healing Walk returns to London, Ont.
Close to 1,000 people are at Victoria Park in London, Ont Friday morning for the second annual Turtle Island Healing Walk.
-
Canada Day events around London
There are a number of events happening around the region for Canada Day — including fireworks in many communities.
-
Heat warning expected to come down late Friday
A heat warning remains in effect for parts of the region to kick off July.
Windsor
-
Heat warning expected to come down Friday
A heat warning remains in effect to kick off July.
-
Little being done to stop loud fireworks noise 'five to seven days a week', says Windsor resident
Despite the City of Windsor prohibiting the use of fireworks on most days of the year, Walkerville resident Jordan Whelan says his family has been disturbed by the sounds of loud pops multiple times a day for the past six months.
-
Ford says he'll end 'unfair' insurance premiums based on postal codes
Ontario drivers could soon see the end of "unfair" insurance policies with premiums based on postal codes, Premier Doug Ford said Thursday.
Barrie
-
Here's what's open and closed Canada Day in Barrie
Friday marks the return of restriction-free Canada Day festivities across the region, with a series of closures to celebrate the nation's birthday.
-
Here's where to watch fireworks on Canada Day across the region
The skies will be lit up on Friday for Canada Day, with fireworks displays planned for several areas across the region.
-
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
Northern Ontario
-
New plasma drive in Sudbury begins for the summer season
In Greater Sudbury on Thursday, a Sirens For Life event was held. This two-month long national event is a challenge between first responders to see who can donate the most plasma.
-
Program aims to boost relationships with police, Indigenous youth
The second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched Thursday in Sudbury.
-
Safe consumption site in Timmins ready to open Monday
With Health Canada's permission, street drugs can now be consumed inside Safe Health Site Timmins.
Ottawa
-
Celebrations, protests planned for Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people converged on downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday, while police and city officials braced for possible protests against COVID-19 restrictions.
-
What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
A sea of red and white filled downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday, while events are also being held across the city.
-
A list of Canada Day events in Ottawa today
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the Canada Day activities across the city of Ottawa, including at the new location at LeBreton Flats.
Toronto
-
Canada Day fireworks cancelled at Toronto park after vendor pulls out last minute
One of Toronto’s Canada Day fireworks displays has been cancelled and another has been postponed after a vendor pulled out at the last minute.
-
What you need to know about Toronto's Canada Day events
After two years of mostly virtual celebrations to mark Canada Day, in-person festivities are back across the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Man facing nearly 100 charges in Toronto fraud using fake cheques
A 22-year-old man has been charged with nearly 100 offences after allegedly defrauding multiple people in Toronto using fake cheques.
Montreal
-
Canada Day means it's time to move for thousands in Quebec
Quebecers across the province will notice the unmistakable sight of moving vans, parking spots marked off and furniture left on the curb as thousands of residents move as leases expire.
-
Quebec paramedics call unlimited strike, demanding better salaries
Unionized Quebec paramedics called an unlimited general strike on Friday.
-
Indigenous groups want more spots for residential school survivors during Pope's visit
A group of Indigenous people in Quebec expressed disappointment and concern Friday after learning that only 400 seats will be reserved for residential school survivors at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré during Pope Francis' visit on July 28.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of gunman to testify at N.S. shooting hearings but won't be cross-examined
The spouse of the gunman in the Nova Scotia mass shooting will testify mid-July before a public inquiry, but she won't face direct questions from lawyers representing victims' families.
-
'It’s a waste of time': Low turnout for the final day of school in Nova Scotia
As Claire Mahaney-Lion dropped her son off at school this morning, she questioned the reasons behind scheduling a school day that would last fewer than two hours.
-
Saint John celebrates Memorial Cup win with parade Thursday
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs bested the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
Winnipeg
-
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
-
What's open and closed in Manitoba on Canada Day
Canada Day is coming up on Friday, July 1, which means that some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.
-
Transit bus crashes into home on River Avenue
A crash involving a Transit bus that appears to have smashed into a home has shut down a road near Osborne Village.
Calgary
-
After 'Freedom Convoy,' Canadian flag has taken on new meaning for some this year
The 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations that gridlocked the streets of Ottawa in February may seem a long way off in the July sun, but the memory of protesters draped in flags, waving them while singing the national anthem and hanging them from the trucks whose horns blared day and night is still fresh for locals.
-
Calgary public art piece that scorched spectator reinstalled in new location
A piece of public art that was removed and put into storage after burning a hole through a spectator’s jacket has been reinstalled in a new location.
-
In Canada Day message, Trudeau says Canadian flag represents promise of a better life
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country’s values, including respect, hope and kindness, in his official Canada Day message.
Edmonton
-
Frank Oliver plaque permanently removed by City of Edmonton
An often-vandalized memorial featuring the face of former MP Frank Oliver will no longer be displayed in front of Edmonton's Fairmont Hotel Macdonald.
-
'Albertans need to know': UCP ripped for lack of accounting on $4B in COVID-19 spending
A damning new report from Alberta's auditor general finds government ministries failed to include understandable, relevant and comparable data on COVID-19 in year-end reporting.
-
'Horrifying': Man charged in complex investigation involving dozens of Edmonton arsons
A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a rash of arsons in the Alberta Avenue area, and police are calling him a key suspect in a complex investigation.
Vancouver
-
New police dogs named after fallen officers from B.C., Alberta
Metro Vancouver Transit Police welcomed two new members to its canine unit at a formal badge ceremony Thursday night, each named after a fallen officer.
-
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
-
B.C. man convicted of sexual interference after giving teen meth tries to appeal
A British Columbia man found guilty of four sex- and drug-related offences attempted to appeal his convictions earlier this month.