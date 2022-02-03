Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving pickup truck

Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that happened just off Ottawa Street South before noon.

A spokesperson with the Waterloo Regional Police Service said the crash involved a pickup truck with a plow and salter.

Police have determined a 45-year-old Kitchener woman was driving the truck and clearing snow in a parking lot when they struck a 75-year-old woman who was walking behind.

The 75-year-old Kitchener woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.