Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving pickup truck
Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that happened just off Ottawa Street South before noon.
A spokesperson with the Waterloo Regional Police Service said the crash involved a pickup truck with a plow and salter.
Police have determined a 45-year-old Kitchener woman was driving the truck and clearing snow in a parking lot when they struck a 75-year-old woman who was walking behind.
The 75-year-old Kitchener woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Obscene slogans spotted at trucker convoy sold on Amazon, Facebook
Obscene slogans spotted at the trucker convoy protest around Parliament Hill are being sold on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Facebook Marketplace and other e-commerce sites.
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs "Freedom Convoy" protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
Convoy organizers determined to stay, thank Ottawa residents for 'support'
Some of the main organizers for the 'Freedom Convoy' spoke to reporters Thursday at a press conference decrying that they had been painted as 'racists, misogynists…and even terrorists,' and that no one from the federal or provincial government had met with them.
MPs agree to call GoFundMe to testify over trucker convoy fundraiser
Fundraising website GoFundMe has been called to testify at the House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee about what safeguards it has in place when it comes to releasing the nearly $10.1M of funds raised for the trucker convoy.
Young B.C. woman murdered in U.K., boyfriend in custody: police
Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Ashley Wadsworth, a 19-year-old from British Columbia found dead in a home east of London, U.K.
Prime Minister Trudeau comments on whether military could be called over convoy protest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says calling in the military to end the trucker convoy standoff in Ottawa is 'not in the cards right now,' nor does he have any plans to engage with the few hundred protesters remaining camped out on city streets.
Ontario government says police will take 'appropriate action' as 'Freedom Convoy' heads to Toronto
The Ontario government said police are prepared to take “appropriate action” to keep communities safe ahead of planned protests against vaccine mandates set to take place in Toronto this weekend.
NEW | Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of COVID-19 vaccine passport system, top doctor says
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of the COVID-19 vaccine passport system in the coming weeks to decide if it should be ended, the province's top doctor says.
Bergen says she will work to 'strengthen' conservative movement as interim leader
Candice Bergen says she is focused squarely on strengthening the conservative movement as the newly elected interim Conservative Party leader.
London
-
Two injured, 'active investigation' underway in west London
London police are on scene in the area of Beaverbrook Avenue and Whetherfield Street for an active investigation.
-
London, Ont. man pleads guilty to manslaughter
A London, Ont. man pleaded guilty on Thursday in connection with the death of a 28-year-old last spring in the city's east end.
-
Supporters of 'Freedom Convoy' slow roll through downtown Aylmer, Ont.
At least 100 vehicles converged on Aylmer, Ont. Thursday afternoon in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa.
Windsor
-
Paczki beer, round two: Craftheads and Blak’s team up for unique brew
After a resounding success in 2021, Craftheads Brewing Company and Blak’s Bakery have joined forces to collaborate on a Paczki-flavoured beer just in time for Shrove Tuesday.
-
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and clinic partner to provide PCR tests at border
A new joint initiative hopes to address cross-border testing requirement issues by offering access to Health Canada-approved PCR tests on site at the U.S. side of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.
-
Essex man facing numerous firearms charges
A 28-year-old Essex man is facing numerous firearms charges after police seized a sawed-off shotgun at a home on California Avenue.
Barrie
-
WITH VIDEO
WITH VIDEO | Deadly collision on Hwy 11 in Severn Township forces lane closures
One person is dead and another in the hospital following a bizarre chain of events along Highway 11 in Severn Township Thursday morning.
-
New elementary school to be built in Innisfil
The Ontario government announced funding for a new elementary school to be built in Innisfil and an expansion for an existing school to keep up with a growing population.
-
Charges laid following police pursuit in Barrie
A woman was arrested and charged after a police chase in Barrie on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Sudbury seniors killed in Hwy. 69 crash
A married couple from Sudbury were killed in a crash that shut down Highway 69 for much of the day Wednesday, police say.
-
NEW
-
Three police forces combine to make major drug busts on Manitoulin Island
A dozen people are facing more than 100 charges following a major drug investigation aimed at combating the opioid crisis on Manitoulin Island.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau: 'The people of Ottawa deserve to have their lives back'
The prime minister added his government will look at any formal requests for military help in ending the protests, but said it's "not in the cards right now."
-
-
'Absolute disgrace:' Ottawa mayor blasts Conservative MPs for visiting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is calling on a Conservative MP to apologize for a supportive visit to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters that have been occupying downtown Ottawa since Friday.
Toronto
-
NEW
-
Toronto hospitals ask staff to wear plainclothes when coming into work due to weekend 'Freedom Convoy'
Some Toronto hospitals say they are tightening security around their sites and advising workers to wear plainclothes when coming into work this weekend as the city prepares for the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
-
Montreal
-
Three Montreal high school coaches facing sexual assault charges appear in court as police seek more potential victims
Three high school coaches in Montreal appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple sex-related charges that allegedly involve two minors spanning nearly a decade at the same school.
-
Woman, 31, dead after possible train collision on tracks through Mile End
A 31-year-old woman has died in a possible rail collision on the train tracks running along the north end of Mile End on Thursday afternoon, Montreal police say.
-
Owner of Quebec City gym that flouted COVID-19 regulations found dead; police investigating
An outspoken Quebec City gym owner who openly flouted COVID-19 regulations at his business in 2021 was found dead on Thursday and his death is being investigated by provincial police.
Atlantic
-
Warnings in effect as system expected to bring snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Weather conditions will deteriorate in the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday as a sprawling, slow-moving weather front arrives from the west.
-
N.B. surpasses 250 deaths related to COVID-19 with 4 more reported Thursday
New Brunswick has now seen more than 250 deaths related to COVID-19 as health officials reported four more deaths on Thursday.
-
N.S. reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 10 new hospital admissions Thursday
Nova Scotia reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Here is how much snow fell on Winnipeg in January
The evidence is rather noticeable on the side of city streets and on either side of people's driveways, but Winnipeg received a lot of snow in January.
-
Manitoba ICU doctor says 'hold your horses' on easing COVID-19 restrictions
A day after public health and elected officials in Manitoba announced plans to start cautiously reducing the province’s COVID-19 restrictions, one ICU doctor feels the move may be premature.
-
Winnipeg police prepared for convoy protest on Friday
The Winnipeg Police Service said it is aware of and prepared for a convoy protest Friday outside the Legislative Buildings.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 fifth wave peak likely reached in Alberta, shift to endemic still too early: Hinshaw
Alberta's top doctor said the province has likely reached the peak of cases from the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Group of students at Bowden, Alta. school who refuse to mask barred from entry by staff
Staff at a central Alberta school are concerned that online misinformation may be making a situation, where a small group of students decided to ignore the province’s mask rules, could be inflaming the issue.
-
Southcentre mall's backpack program making it easier for families and kids with sensory processing disabilities
A visit to the mall can bombard the senses. Bright colours, constant music, different aromas, and people everywhere are too much to process for those with sensory sensitivities.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 fifth wave peak likely reached in Alberta, shift to endemic still too early: Hinshaw
Alberta's top doctor said the province has likely reached the peak of cases from the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Not there yet': Sohi says Edmonton may bring in COVID-19 restrictions if Kenney drops Alberta's
Edmonton's mayor pleaded with the province Thursday not to relax COVID-19 restrictions, saying it's "too soon and too fast."
-
Edmonton 311 snow on walk complaints soaring, already exceed last winter’s total
In January 2021, the city received 957 complaints compared to 2,184 this January.
Vancouver
-
'I just can't believe it': B.C. teen killed in England, suspect in custody
A man has been charged with murder in Essex, England, after a 19-year-old woman from B.C. was killed, police in that city say.
-
Police identify deceased man found on Tk'emlúps land, confirm homicide investigation
Police have released the identity of the man found deceased on Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc territory near Kamloops over the weekend.
-
Realistic-looking fake gun used to threaten driver in road rage incident: police
Police say a recent dispute between drivers in Port Moody took a scary turn when one produced what appeared to be a handgun.