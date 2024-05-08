Police investigating collision involving pedestrian in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police is investigating a collision in Waterloo that sent a pedestrian to hospital.

At around 1:55 a.m. Wednesday, emergency services responded to reports of a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian on Weber Street North near University Avenue East in Waterloo.

The pedestrian, a 24-year-old man from Kitchener, was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Police say the driver, a 61-year-old man from Kitchener, was not injured.

Police did not specify the type of vehicle that was involved.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing. There is no word on any charges at this time.