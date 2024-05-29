Guelph man charged after fleeing collision to make tee time
One man’s drive to reach his tee time has landed him in trouble with the police.
Guelph police officers were called to the Victoria Road South and York Road area on Tuesday at 5:36 p.m. after a driver collided with a pole.
Dash camera footage showed the driver of a Hyundai SUV exited a parking lot, crossed three lanes of traffic, and hit a Toyota SUV. The Toyota was pushed off the road and hit the pole. The driver of the Toyota was not hurt.
Investigators spoke with a suspect’s mother, who told them her son was out golfing.
Officers found the son’s damaged vehicle in the parking lot of golf course and spoke to the man, who told them he had a 6 p.m. tee time.
A 28-year-old Guelph man has been charged with failing to stop at a collision and careless driving after he fled the scene of a collision.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
'Do not drive': Nissan warns Canadian drivers of explosion risk impacting 48,000 vehicles
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
Jury deliberations begin in Donald Trump's hush money criminal case
Jury deliberations began Wednesday in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, placing the outcome of the history-making case in the hands of a dozen New Yorkers who have vowed to be fair and impartial in the face of their unprecedented task.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's expecting her first child. Here's what Canadians had to say
Canadian figure-skating icon Tessa Virtue is expecting her first child, she revealed via social media Tuesday.
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
'Scandals and secrets': On board the world's most exclusive private residential ship
It’s a floating city exclusively home to the 1 per cent, a playground for multimillionaires and billionaires that circumnavigates the world's oceans.
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
Canada announces $11B for military aircraft training
Canada has announced an $11.2-billion contract to improve training platforms for the military, including the purchase of 70 training aircraft for the Future Aircrew Training program.
Edmonton Oilers set to make lineup changes for Game 4 of Western Conference final
The Edmonton Oilers are shaking things up. Down 2-1 in the NHL's Western Conference final to the Dallas Stars, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed there would be lineup changes for tonight's Game 4.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Stabbing in London leaves police searching for suspect
London police are investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday night. Around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Queens Ave. for reports that a man had been stabbed.
-
Flair Airlines' winter schedule out of London International Airport announced
Flair Airlines has released their 2024/25 winter schedule departing from the London International Airport (YXU).
-
Boulton suspended for Knights vs. Saginaw at Memorial Cup
The London Knights will be without Sawyer Boulton when they take on Saginaw at the Memorial Cup Wednesday evening.
Windsor
-
Windsor police and hospitals expand support for people with mental health and substance use challenges
Windsor police are partnering with healthcare providers to expand support for those experiencing substance use and mental health challenges as part of a downtown initiative.
-
Kraft Heinz Canada and Highbury Canco extend facility agreement in Leamington
Kraft Heinz Canada and Highbury Canco announced the extension of their partnership agreement in Leamington for another four years.
-
Child exploitation charges laid in Windsor
A Windsor man has been charged in relation to the sexual exploitation of a child, according to police. An investigation was launched May 25 after police received a report about an alleged incident.
Barrie
-
3-vehicle crash, 1 motorcyclist struck, traffic halted into early morning
A multi-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck, motorcyclist, and a passenger car halted traffic in Barrie on Tuesday night.
-
Alleged impaired scooter driver busted after crashing into mud: OPP
Police charged one individual with impaired driving after they were busted riding an electric scooter around the city while intoxicated.
-
SUV crashes onto Barrie property causing significant damage
Emergency crews attended the scene of a collision involving an SUV that left the road and crashed into a shed in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
These are the worst roads in northern Ontario, CAA says
The annual Canadian Automobile Association’s worst roads list for 2024 is out and three of the five worst roads in the northern region are in North Bay.
-
Black bear kebabs make family sick with parasitic worms
It was supposed to be a celebration, but one family’s unique meal of black bear meat sent several members to the hospital instead.
-
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LaSalle Causeway bridge in Kingston, Ont. will need to be demolished
The LaSalle Causeway Bascule Bridge will require being demolished, despite the federal government's assurances that repairs of the bridge were progressing after it was damaged at the end of March.
-
Ottawa-Gatineau top safest cities in Canada: Report
A new report conducted by Preszler Injury Lawyers suggests that the Ottawa andGatineau areas are among the safest cities to live in Canada.
-
Jewish students, parents at Ottawa's biggest school board share experiences of antisemitism
Parents of Jewish students at Ottawa's largest school board say their children feel unsafe and unsupported because of growing antisemitism at school.
Toronto
-
Half of Toronto area residents would consider buying home in more affordable city: Royal LePage
About half of GTA residents say they would consider leaving to buy property in one of Canada’s more affordable cities, according to a new Royal LePage survey.
-
Five more Ontario school boards join lawsuit against social media platforms
Five additional Ontario school boards and two independent private schools have joined a lawsuit against the owners of multiple social media platforms, including Snapchat, TikTok, and Facebook.
-
Disabled Ajax mother on Toronto Eras Tour ticket sale: 'It's completely inaccessible'
When Charmaine Tuzi learned that Taylor Swift was bringing her "Eras Tour" to Toronto later this year, she was elated as one of the dates fell on her daughter's 13th birthday.
Montreal
-
2 men in hospital after collision in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
Two men are in hospital after a collision in Montreal's west-end Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
-
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
-
Man faces kidnapping charges after Amber Alert issued in Quebec
A man accused of abducting two children in Quebec's Chaudiere-Appalaches region has been officially charged with kidnapping.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with manslaughter in death of man in Dartmouth
A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a man in Dartmouth, N.S., two months ago.
-
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
-
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
Winnipeg
-
Foodfare owner’s car vandalized in grocery store’s parking lot
A rash of violent incidents targeting a Winnipeg grocery store came to a head Friday with a brazen daytime arson attack caught on camera.
-
‘It’s a struggle’: Manitoba beekeepers gather to celebrate, as industry weathers challenges
Manitoba’s beekeeping industry is buzzing with excitement as it gathers to celebrate the black and yellow workers.
-
'A way to take action': Morgan's Warriors planning to hit the streets to keep Winnipeg safe
Family members of one of the victims of an admitted serial killer have banded together to help keep their community safe.
Calgary
-
Calgary officials break ground on Cornerstone multi-service development
The City of Calgary held a groundbreaking ceremony in the northeast community of Cornerstone on Wednesday for a new multi-service development.
-
Police commission report outlines response to UCalgary's pro-Palestinian protest
The Calgary Police Commission will learn more about how the police responded to a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Calgary earlier this month.
-
Mounties warn public about rising property crime in Calgary area
Alberta RCMP are warning the public to take steps to protect their personal property after members in several communities in the Calgary area have seen more incidents of break-and-enters and thefts from vehicles.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers set to make lineup changes for Game 4 of Western Conference final
The Edmonton Oilers are shaking things up. Down 2-1 in the NHL's Western Conference final to the Dallas Stars, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed there would be lineup changes for tonight's Game 4.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Minor killed in apparent Edmonton hit-and-run: police
A youth bicyclist was killed in what appears to be a hit-and-run in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
Fire outside Fort McMurray now under control, says Alberta Wildfire
The fire that prompted the evacuation of several neighbourhoods in Fort McMurray earlier in May was classified as under control on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. cities fail to crack national housing affordability list
A new list of Canada’s most affordable cities has been released and not a single community in British Columbia cracked the top 15.
-
Man charged after multiple 'indecent acts' outside New Westminster home: police
A man has been charged with multiple offences including exposure to a person under the age of 16 after several indecent acts were reported in New Westminster.
-
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison in decades-old B.C. sexual assault case
A man has been handed his sentence in a decades-old case after being convicted of sexual assault and break-and-enter.