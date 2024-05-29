Guelph man charged after fleeing collision to make tee time

One man’s drive to reach his tee time has landed him in trouble with the police.

Guelph police officers were called to the Victoria Road South and York Road area on Tuesday at 5:36 p.m. after a driver collided with a pole.

Dash camera footage showed the driver of a Hyundai SUV exited a parking lot, crossed three lanes of traffic, and hit a Toyota SUV. The Toyota was pushed off the road and hit the pole. The driver of the Toyota was not hurt.

Investigators spoke with a suspect’s mother, who told them her son was out golfing.

Officers found the son’s damaged vehicle in the parking lot of golf course and spoke to the man, who told them he had a 6 p.m. tee time.

A 28-year-old Guelph man has been charged with failing to stop at a collision and careless driving after he fled the scene of a collision.