GUELPH -

Guelph police are investigating a bank robbery in the area of Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive.

Officials tweeted about the incident around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Officers taped off a bank in the area.

According to the tweet, there will be an increased police presence and people are asked to avoid the area.

Guelph Police are currently investigating a robbery which occurred today approximately 12:45 pm at a bank on Stone Road W near Scottsdale Drive. A weapon was brandished. More information will be released when it’s available. Please avoid the area. #guelph - st — Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) November 5, 2021

More details to come.