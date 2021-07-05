KITCHENER -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Kitchener convenience store on Sunday.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, Waterloo regional police responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store near Westwood Drive and Westmount Road.

A male suspect allegedly entered the store, brandished a knife and demanded cash from an employee before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black male, around six feet fall, wearing a blue hoodie and grey pants.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.