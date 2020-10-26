KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating after a home was reportedly shot at in Cambridge.

According to a news release, police got a report of gunshots in the area of Hume Drive and Cowan Boulevard at around 6 a.m.

Officers determined that a residence in the area had been shot at. No one was injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.

This is the third time this month that someone has shot at a home in Waterloo Region.

Back on Oct. 16, officers began investigating after shots were fired at a home on Speckled Alder Street in Waterloo and another on Apple Ridge Drive.

Police said a silver Honda Civic with tinted windows was spotted fleeing the area.

"Police engaged in a pursuit which was later terminated due to public safety reasons in the area of Bleams Road," Const. Ashley Dietrich said at the time.

Officials said Monday that it was too early to say whether the latest shooting incident was related to the earlier two.