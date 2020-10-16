KITCHENER -- Police are on the scene of a pair of shootings in Kitchener and Waterloo.

The first reportedly happened at around 4 a.m. Friday in the area of Erbsville Road and Laurelwood Drive.

Officials said that shots were reportedly shot at a residence in the area. They're calling it an active investigation.

At least three police cruisers were seen near a taped off section of road at around 8 a.m.

Officers were also on the scene of a similar incident in Kitchener on Friday morning, where somebody reportedly shot at a home on Apple Ridge Drive.

There will be an increased police presence in the areas throughout the morning, but police said they don't believe there's concern for public safety.

Nobody was injured in the incident, police said early Friday morning, and no schools were closed as a result of the shootings.

Police have not said whether these incidents are related.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.