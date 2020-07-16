KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after several people reported prowlers in the university district over the past few months.

At least nine incidents have been reported since April 3.

In each incident, a female reported someone suspicious to police. Often the suspect was seen peering through a window.

Several reports were made from people on Fir Street in Waterloo, including a couple of incidents on May 29.

Three others were reported on June 21.

In some cases, the suspect was described as a white man, about 20 to 30 and standing around six feet tall with a thin-to-medium build. In other instances, no suspect description was given.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it's investigating each incident independently, but investigators are trying to determine whether or not they are related.

Here's a breakdown of the cases police are investigating:

April 3 at about 11:30 p.m., Hawthorn Street: a female saw a person standing outside her bedroom. She later found out her screen had been cut open.

May 29 at about 12:40 a.m., Fir Street: a female saw someone standing on a garbage bin and peering through a window.

May 29 at about 2:40 a.m., Fir Street: a female saw a person standing outside her bedroom window.

June 17 at about 1:42 a.m., Fir Street: a female reported a suspicious man standing between two houses in the area.

June 21 at about 12:25 a.m., Kingscourt Drive: a female saw a suspect peering into several units in the area

June 21 at about 11:10 p.m., Fir Street: a female reported dogs barking and believed someone was outside her window

June 21 at about 11:20 p.m., Clayfield Avenue: a female reported a male peering into a bedroom and bathroom window

July 4 at about 12:55 a.m., Hickory Street West: a female reported a male peering through a window

July 7 at about 11:30 p.m., Ezra Avenue: a female reported a suspicious male in the area

We are investigating several reports of suspicious males seen near residences in the University district in Waterloo. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or @WaterlooCrime.



More details here: https://t.co/tYinhthxDF pic.twitter.com/dcbsiIWKK4 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 16, 2020

Police are asking residents to remain vigilant and to report suspicious individuals to police right away.

The WRPS says that its officers will start canvassing the areas on July 16 as part of a safety campaign.

They'll be speaking to students and sharing tips on how to stay safe from possible prowlers.

They ask that people be cautious of people lurking near windows late at night, and recommend installing motion sensor lights or leaving exterior lights on.

The public is asked to keep windows and doors secure and to make sure that blinds or curtains are drawn to ensure the most privacy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.