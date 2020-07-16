KITCHENER -- A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection to a string of daytime indecent acts in Waterloo.

Police announced the news on Thursday.

In each case, the victim reported that a male in a dark sedan was exposing himself or touching himself inappropriately.

A 21-Waterloo man, who police have not named, has since been charged.

He's facing seven counts of indecent act in a public place.