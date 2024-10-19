Police investigate stabbing in Kitchener
Two people have non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to reports of a disturbance in the Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue area Saturday morning.
When they arrived around 10:10 a.m., officers found a 40-year-old man with a non-life threatening stab wound. They also found a 40-year-old woman with minor injuries.
The suspect left the area before police arrived.
Police are looking for a Black man with a medium build who was last seen wearing black pants.
Investigators believe it was a targeted incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.
