Police investigate stabbing in Kitchener

    Two people have non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Kitchener.

    Waterloo Regional Police were called to reports of a disturbance in the Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue area Saturday morning.

    When they arrived around 10:10 a.m., officers found a 40-year-old man with a non-life threatening stab wound. They also found a 40-year-old woman with minor injuries.

    The suspect left the area before police arrived.

    Police are looking for a Black man with a medium build who was last seen wearing black pants.

    Investigators believe it was a targeted incident.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

