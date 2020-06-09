KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a group of people who allegedly forced their way inside of a Waterloo home with a gun.

Officers were called to a home on Albert Street at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, a group of people forced their way through the front door while brandishing a gun.

One person inside of the home was assaulted and received minor injuries.

The suspects were seen fleeing the property in a vehicle, but police have not said how many people they’re looking for.

Police say that the victim and suspects are believed to be known to each other.

Any with information are encouraged to contact the Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.