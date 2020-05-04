KITCHENER -- The victim of a fatal crash that involved two motorcycles and a pickup truck has been identified.

Wellington County OPP say that John Botts, 65, was operating one of the motorcycles involved in the crash near Wellington Road 19 and Sixth Line on Friday afternoon.

The Nichol Township man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The other motorcycle rider and the driver of the pickup truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They have since been released.

The OPP is still investigating what caused the crash. It's not yet clear whether any charges will be laid.

Anyone who may have seen this crash is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you would rather stay anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.