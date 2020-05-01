FERGUS -- A man is dead after a three vehicle crash north of Fergus on Friday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say two motorcycles and a pick-up truck were involved in the collision, along Wellington Road 19 at the Sixth Line of Centre Wellington.

All three drivers were transported to hospital.

A man driving one of the motorcycles died after sustaining serious injuries.

A woman driving the other motorcycle, and the driver of the pick-up truck had non-life-threatening injuries.

An OPP news release issued Friday night says the preliminary investigation reveals “two motorcycles were traveling eastbound, followed by an eastbound pick-up truck when the collision occurred”.

A section of Wellington Road 19 was expected to remain closed late into Friday evening for the investigation.

Officials say charges are pending.

An Ornge air ambulance was called to stage in the area, but did not leave with any patients.