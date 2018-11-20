Featured
Police identify man killed in Highway 8 crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 10:14AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 22, 2018 4:24PM EST
One person is dead after a collision on Highway 8 in Perth County.
Police say two vehicles collided east of Stratford around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
They say an eastbound sedan lost control and was hit by a westbound pickup truck.
Police say the driver of the sedan, a 44-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
On Nov. 22, he was identified as David Torbet of Stratford.
The man in the pickup truck, a 68-year-old, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation, but police did say that weather was a factor.
A portion of Highway 8 was closed while police investigated.
As of 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, the cause of the collision was still being investigated.
