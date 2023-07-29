Police hand out two dozen charges after dramatic chase in Kitchener neighbourhood

A man is facing 24 charges after a chase through a Kitchener neighbourhood police say involved ramming two cruisers and intentionally driving through a fence.

Officers were called to the area of Greenfield Avenue and Traynor Avenue around 7 a.m. Saturday for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Police say the identified the driver as a 30-year-old Kitchener man wanted on several outstanding offences, including two instances involving him intentionally colliding with cruisers to avoid arrest.

The man allegedly tried to drive away when police arrived, rammed into two cruisers, and intentionally drove through a fence.

He was arrested and is facing 24 charges all relating to four separate incidents in July.

Some of the charges include impaired operation, possession of property over $5,000, and multiple weapons offences.

More charges are anticipated.